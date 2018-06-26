FJMU examination regulation approved

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Jawad Sajid Khan presided over a meeting of syndicate of Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Monday.

According to a handout, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Gardezi, Registrar Dr Zahid Kamal, Treasurer Muhammad Nasir, MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Fayyaz Butt, MS Govt Shahdra Teaching Hospital Dr Muhammad Rafiq Chaudhary and officers of the departments concerned including Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education attended the meeting.

The meeting approved Examination Regulation 2018 for FJMU. Moreover, the meeting approved installation of new tube-well in the hostel of the university, purchase of medical and laboratory equipment and machinery, bulk purchase of medicines and suture material for Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The meeting also approved the contract of repairing and maintenance of air-conditioners, refrigerators and water coolers of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The meeting disposed off many administrative and financial issues including the adhoc appointments with the prior approval of the elections commission.

ITU: Information Technology University (ITU) Monday organised a live virtual walkthrough tour of the university for the prospective students.

Founding Vice-Chancellor of ITU Dr Umar Saif, deans and heads of the departments talked about the university, its academic programmes, scholarship opportunities and facilities being provided to the students. They also informed the students on EdX integrated degree programmes being offered by the university. Head of each academic department gave a detailed briefing to the visitors about their respective departments, degree programmes and facilities available.

A spokesperson for ITU claimed it was first of its kind virtual tour organised by any university in Pakistan.

PITB: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and a youth development NGO on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to organise a youth and social media summit in August 2018. PITB Chairman Dr Umar Saif and NGO’s Executive Director Sabiha Shaheen signed the MoU.

The summit will be designed to promote youth employability, social aims and youth engagement through effective use of social media platforms and to broaden the scope and impact of youth development work in the digital space. It will involve 300 participants, mainly university students and educationists from various fields; IT, economy and finance, peace building, mainstream and social media and others.

According to the MoU, both the parties have agreed to jointly organise projects of youth entrepreneurship, capacity building and youth campaigning for effective implementation of the Punjab Youth Policy 2012. An incubation Centre for rural youth in district Layyah will be set-up and non-technical and job-skill courses will be developed.

workshop: A five-day workshop on “Advanced clinical and diagnostic techniques in pet animal practice” was started at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Monday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the inaugural session while Incharge Pet Centre Prof Dr Asim Khalid Mahmood, Associate Professor Dr Hafsa and faculty members from clinical departments, Pet Animal Practitioners and students were also present on the occasion.