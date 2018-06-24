Sun June 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

June 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Amnesty Scheme: Last chance to bring foreign assets back: FBR chairman

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Pasha while highlighting the problems likely to be faced if anyone chooses not to bring back foreign assets under Amnesty Scheme stated that countries around the world had devised new legislation and were strictly monitoring and investigating foreign funds which would ultimately be pinpointed and confiscated abroad even before the FBR identifies such funds.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar