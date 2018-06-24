Chitral PPP office-bearer joins PTI

CHITRAL: The Pakistan People’s Party district vice president and former union council Nazim Muhammad Wazir Khan on Saturday announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Speaking at a press conference at Chitral Press Club, he said that the PPP had been hijacked and the ideological party workers were being ignored.

He said that the Bhutto family would give importance to the common party workers.

“Now the party has deviated from its ideology. And I have no option but to end my 35 years of affiliation with the PPP and join the PTI,” he went on to add.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district Chitral president Abdul Latif and other party activists were also present on the occasion.