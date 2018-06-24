Sun June 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chitral PPP office-bearer joins PTI

CHITRAL: The Pakistan People’s Party district vice president and former union council Nazim Muhammad Wazir Khan on Saturday announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

x
Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference at Chitral Press Club, he said that the PPP had been hijacked and the ideological party workers were being ignored.

He said that the Bhutto family would give importance to the common party workers.

“Now the party has deviated from its ideology. And I have no option but to end my 35 years of affiliation with the PPP and join the PTI,” he went on to add.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district Chitral president Abdul Latif and other party activists were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar