Copper higher

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singapore : Copper prices ticked higher, but were poised for a second week of decline on fears that a trade conflict between Washington and Beijing would hit demand in China, the top consumer of industrial metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.4 percent to $6,814 a tonne by 0713 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.3 percent to 51,870 yuan ($7,985.28)a tonne.
For the week, LME copper is down 2.9 percent and prices in Shanghai have dropped 3.3 percent.
Fears of a full-blown trade war with the United States have magnified concerns about China´s economic outlook following weaker-than-expected growth data for May.
China´s economy is starting to cool under the weight of a multi-year crackdown on riskier lending that is pushing up borrowing costs for companies and consumers, with data pointing to a broad slowdown in activity in May.
Singapore : Copper prices ticked higher, but were poised for a second week of decline on fears that a trade conflict between Washington and Beijing would hit demand in China, the top consumer of industrial metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.4 percent to $6,814 a tonne by 0713 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.3 percent to 51,870 yuan ($7,985.28)a tonne.
For the week, LME copper is down 2.9 percent and prices in Shanghai have dropped 3.3 percent.
Fears of a full-blown trade war with the United States have magnified concerns about China´s economic outlook following weaker-than-expected growth data for May.
China´s economy is starting to cool under the weight of a multi-year crackdown on riskier lending that is pushing up borrowing costs for companies and consumers, with data pointing to a broad slowdown in activity in May.
Comments