Gold rises

Bengaluru : Gold prices inched higher after hitting a six-month trough in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar pulled back from a 11-month peak on profit-booking. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,269.46 an ounce, as of 0644 GMT.

In the prior session, bullion touched $1,260.84, its lowest since December 19,

2017.

The yellow metal was, however, headed for a 0.7 percent decline for the week. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were 0.1 percent higher at $1,271.50 per ounce.

Gold has rebounded a little bit from the lower side due to the weakness in the dollar, said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.