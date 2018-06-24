Gold rises

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru : Gold prices inched higher after hitting a six-month trough in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar pulled back from a 11-month peak on profit-booking. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,269.46 an ounce, as of 0644 GMT.
In the prior session, bullion touched $1,260.84, its lowest since December 19,
2017.
The yellow metal was, however, headed for a 0.7 percent decline for the week. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were 0.1 percent higher at $1,271.50 per ounce.
Gold has rebounded a little bit from the lower side due to the weakness in the dollar, said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.
