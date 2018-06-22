Simultaneous decision: IHC reserves judgment in three corruption cases against Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Thursday reserved its judgment in the petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seeking simultaneous decisions in the three corruption references and also postponement of the final arguments in Avenfield Apartments corruption reference.

Ironically, the legal counsel for Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Haris Ahmad has almost completed the final arguments in the said case before accountability court. The petitioner Nawaz Sharif is seeking directions for the accountability court (AC) to simultaneously render judgments in the three corruption references as decided by it earlier on November 8, 2017 and now according to the petitioner, the court is deviating from an earlier understanding.

The IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard this case. The legal counsels for Nawaz Sharif Amjad Pervez and Azam Nazir Tarrar contended before the court that the entire case of National Accountability

Bureau (NAB) in all the three references revolves around the establishment of Gulf Steel Mills, its sale proceeds and consequential investment with Qatari royal. Nawaz Sharif’s counsel alleged the delay on part of the prosecution as they could not complete the evidence in 9 months.

The NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi argued before the court that the accused did not produce any evidence to support their version. At this Justice Kayani remarked that they might believe, the prosecution has not proved its case. To which the NAB prosecutor replied they have proved their case and now the onus is on the accused persons.

The legal counsels for Nawaz Sharif said fair trial is the fundamental right of their client. Separately deciding three references would compromise the fair trial and separate evidence of the common witnesses would also, as it would disclose the defense.