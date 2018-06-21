Thu June 21, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 21, 2018

Hasek replaces Maradona

PRAGUE: Czech Ivan Hasek will replace Diego Maradona as coach of UAE side Al Fujairah SC, Czech media reports said Wednesday.

Hasek, 54, has signed a one-year deal to return to the club he previously managed in 2014-2015, Tyden daily reported.Maradona resigned in late April after failing to win promotion and then signed a three-year contract with Belarus side Dinamo Brest, to oversee “strategic development”.

Former Czech international Hasek won 56 caps between 1984 and 1994 and was twice elected Czech player of the season, spending his career with Sparta Prague and French side Racing Strasbourg.

He has coached Sparta and Strasbourg as well as Saint-Etienne, Japan’s Vissel Kobe, Dubai’s Al Ahli, Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal and Qatar SC.Hasek was also president of the Czech football federation from 2009 to 2011.

