Pakistan thrash Austria in third practice match

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team defeated Austria 3-0 in their third practice match ahead of the Champions Trophy in the Netherlands.

Forward Arsalan Qadir once again showed his brilliance, scoring two goals. Mubashir was the other scorer. Arsalan scored five goals in the three matches against Austria.The first match had ended in a 1-1 draw. Pakistan won the second match 3-2. Pakistan will play their first match of the Champions Trophy on June 23, against archrivals India.