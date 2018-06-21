Thu June 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shahlyla Baloch U16 Women Football from tomorrow

KARACHI: Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women Football Championship will explode into action at Model Town Football Academy Ground in Lahore on Friday (tomorrow).

x
Advertisement

The participating teams are Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Lahore’s Model Town Women FC, Karachi’s Diya Women FC, Layyah’s Young Rising Stars, Peshawar’s Frontier Women FC, Karachi Kickers Women FC, Abbottabad Warriors Women FC, Karachi Women FC and Karachi United Women FC. Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Wednesday said that the best players of the event would be picked for Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-16 Championships.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar