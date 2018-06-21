Shahlyla Baloch U16 Women Football from tomorrow

KARACHI: Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women Football Championship will explode into action at Model Town Football Academy Ground in Lahore on Friday (tomorrow).

The participating teams are Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Lahore’s Model Town Women FC, Karachi’s Diya Women FC, Layyah’s Young Rising Stars, Peshawar’s Frontier Women FC, Karachi Kickers Women FC, Abbottabad Warriors Women FC, Karachi Women FC and Karachi United Women FC. Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Wednesday said that the best players of the event would be picked for Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-16 Championships.