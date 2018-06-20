Point of View

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A US-China trade spat alone won’t hurt global growth, but there is always potential for Trump to keep increasing his threats which could have broader implications
—Senior emerging markets economist at SMBC Nikko Securities
A US-China trade spat alone won’t hurt global growth, but there is always potential for Trump to keep increasing his threats which could have broader implications
—Senior emerging markets economist at SMBC Nikko Securities
Comments