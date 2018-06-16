PNCA summer art classes after Eid

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts has planned summer art classes for students and amateur artists after Eidul Fitr.

The classes will begin the PNCA Gallery No 10 on June 26 and will last until August 9 from Monday to Thursday. Scores of students from across Islamabad and Rawalpindi have registered themselves for training in different forms of arts on the payment of Rs3,000 each.

They’ll learn about music, painting, flower making, educational films for children, puppetry, important and useful knowledge about computer, photographic techniques, making of clay toys, drama, Urdu newspaper reading, Urdu ‘imla’, calligraphy, and magic show.

Aged between eight years and 15 years, the participants include both girls and boys and have been divided into different groups on the basis of age. The organisers believe the programme will help young, budding artists explore their hidden talents. They said the participants would use different mediums, themes and techniques to create drawings and paintings.