Pakistan, Austria play 1-1 draw

KARACHI: Pakistan and Austria played a 1-1 draw in the Netherlands on Thursday, PHF sources said on Friday.

Emerging centre forward Arsalan Qadir was the scorer for Pakistan.

The match was well contested as both teams’ defenders foiled many attacks.

Austria are not participating in the Champions Trophy, but visiting the Netherlands these days. It is an emerging hockey team in Europe.

This was Pakistan’s second practice match against a national team in the Netherlands. They had lost against the Netherlands 2-1 the other day.