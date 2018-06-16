Quote of the day

Print Story
Without any doubt when I watch the game (against Portugal) I’ll cheer the team on just like any other Spaniard, I feel part of this team and I’m sure we’ll have a great World Cup despite everything
Julen Lopetegui (Former Spain footall team coach)
