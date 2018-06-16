Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Quote of the day

Without any doubt when I watch the game (against Portugal) I’ll cheer the team on just like any other Spaniard, I feel part of this team and I’m sure we’ll have a great World Cup despite everything

x
Advertisement

Julen Lopetegui (Former Spain footall team coach)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar