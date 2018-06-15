Fri June 15, 2018
Business

LB
Lael Brainard
June 15, 2018

Point of View

The Fed is not inclined to hike rates any more than gradually after years of mostly over-optimistic predictions for inflation and economic growth, and disappointing wage gains of around 2.5 percent annually

—Fed governor

