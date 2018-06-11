Country heading towards ‘lotacracy’ instead of democracy: Siraj

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the country seems to be heading towards ‘lotacracy’ instead of democracy which is a matter of deep concern.He said this at a meeting with the JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch and JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed here Sunday. During the meeting, the MMA candidates in Punjab were discussed.

Mian Maqsood briefed the JI chief about the party candidates from Punjab. Sirajul Haq said the selection of the candidates reflected the vision of the parties and a look at their selection did not show that they desired a change in the country. However, he said, it was a good sign that the general public had accepted the MMA as an alternative leadership.

Siraj said the issuance of tickets by the parties seemed to have made the masses understand that the wellbeing of the country and the masses was not on the agenda of the parties and they simply wanted to reach the corridors of power.

He said that people who had destroyed state institutions and plundered public money and transferred their wealth to foreign countries had again been successful in securing tickets of parties.

The JI chief said the trend of the caretaker governments was not clear so far, but he hoped that during their brief tenure, the caretakers would set an example of good governance to be followed by the next elected rulers.

However, he said that if the caretakers were successful in holding fair, free and transparent elections, it would be great favour to the nation and the country.