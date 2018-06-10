Political parties formulate narrative for their interests: Askari

LAHORE: Punjab Interim Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi on Saturday said ‘aliens’ was just a political narrative as political parties formulated their message to serve their interests and needs.

Replying to a question about aliens, the interim chief minister said: “This is a political statement and political parties send their message to the people to get votes. Every political party has narrative and this is also part of this narrative.” Askari said he neither had any political agenda in the past nor would have any in the future. “The basic responsibility of the interim government is to ensure the holding of fair, free and transparent elections. The framework for this purpose would be given by the Election Commission and the interim government implements this framework and provides facilities for the elections,” he said.

Askari was talking to media person during his visit to the mausoleum of national poet Allama Iqbal.

“The interim government will provide equal opportunities to all political parties keeping in view the framework given by the Election Commission. The second basic responsibility of the interim government is the maintaining law and order and provision of peaceful environment to the voters,” he told reporters.

He said the caretaker government had a limited time and scope, and “within these limits we will avail if we got chance for the betterment of the people.”

Answering a question, he said, “Our performance will restore the confidence of political parties in us and remove their doubts. We will work in a neutral status within legal limits and provide equal opportunities and facilities to all political parties.”

To a question, Askari said his cabinet would be small without any political persons. “The interim cabinet will consist of professionals and experts.”

About reshuffle in bureaucracy, he said administrative changes were made whenever a new government was installed. “Those before us made such changes and those who will come after us will also make such changes. I neither had any political agenda in past nor will have in future. Establishing balance in the job of the interim government and we will make every effort to maintain this balance,” he added.

To another question, he said the role of district administration was very vital in the conduct of elections. It was a responsibility of the district administration to provide equal opportunities to all political parties, he noted.

Answering another question, Askari said he had not given any statements about delay in elections. “One of my articles has been published which is quoted. I have authored many books and I have criticised every government and given my point of view from the time I have started writing,” he said.

Separately, the caretaker chief minister presided over a meeting to review the law and order situation, where he was briefed on the measures taken for this purpose.

He said all-out measures should be taken to hold elections in a peaceful environment, adding that the interim government will utilise all the resources and energies for holding fair, free and transparent elections.

Askari attended another briefing during which the information about the administrative structure and affairs.