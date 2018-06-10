Sparco Paints reach Dr MA Shah Trophy final

KARACHI: Sparco Paints cruised through to the final when they shocked Omar Associates by five runs after a thrilling fight in the first semi-final of Dr MA Shah Trophy here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Saturday.

After posting 123-9, Sparco Paints dismissed Omar Associates for 118 to seal a fantastic win.

Opting to bat first, Jumma Khan (32) and Daniyal Rajput (24) enabled Sparco Paints to score 123-9 in the allotted 20 overs.

Khan smashed three fours and one six in his 36-ball knock, while Rajput smacked two fours from 26 deliveries. Tariq Nawaz contributed 14 with one four.

Asif Ali was the pick of the bowlers with 4-14, while left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan got 2-29.

Omar Associates batting faltered and were folded just behind the target. Rameez Aziz made some impression with the bat, scoring 22 off 14 balls, hitting three fours. Saad Nasim chipped in with 16, which included two fours.

Out of favour international all-rounder Anwar Ali made 16 with three fours.

Kamran Afzal got 3-13, while spinner Asfand Mehran and Hafiz Sudais got two wickets each. Mohammad Waseem and Aqeel Adil supervised the match.