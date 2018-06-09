All to get equal opportunities, says Askari

LAHORE: Hasan Askari Rizvi took oath of the office of the caretaker chief minister of Punjab at Governor's House here on Friday.

Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana took the oath from him. Earlier, Askari held a meeting with the governor. He was presented the guard of honour on his arrival at the Chief Minister's Office. A smartly turned-out contingent of police presented him the guard of honour. Later, he held meetings with officers and other staff members at the Chief Minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Friday, Hasan Askari Rizvi said holding of free and fair elections was his top priority and the responsibility of holding transparent elections would be performed in the best manner.