Marri sworn in as Balochistan caretaker CM

QUETTA: Alauddin Marri was sworn in as Balochistan’s caretaker chief minister in a ceremony held at the Governor’s House here on Friday. Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai administered the oath to the new chief minister. Marri was named as the province's caretaker chief minister by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday, after a parliamentary committee formed to decide a name for the post failed to reach consensus on the matter. Marri, who belongs to the Mastung district of Balochistan, was recommended by the former provincial government, which had also proposed the name of Sardar Shaukat Popalzai for the candidature.