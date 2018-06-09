Malaysia seeking return of Goldman Sachs’ 1MDB fees

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is considering asking the US Department of Justice (DoJ) to get Goldman Sachs to return nearly $600 million in fees it earned from bonds raised for scandal-tainted 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), two sources familiar with the matter said. Malaysia is scrambling to bring home billions of dollars allegedly siphoned off from 1MDB, a state fund founded by ex-premier Najib, who lost election last month. His successor, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, said Malaysia is also seeking to arrest financier Low Taek Jho, a central figure in the scandal who advised on investments and negotiated deals for 1MDB. Malaysian authorities want to ask the DoJ, which is pursuing a corruption and money laundering probe at 1MDB, to get Goldman to disgorge profits it made from the sale of the bonds, after which Malaysia would claim the money, the two sources familiar with the matter said.