Shahbaz saddened by Palijo’s demise

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed deep a sense of sorrow over the death of famous Rasool Baksh Palijo, who was the founder of Awami Tehreek. He said Palijo was a seasoned and patriotic politician who worked all his life for strengthening democracy and democratic institutions in the country, adding that his political services would be remembered forever. In a separate message, Shahbaz Sharif congratulated Pakistani writer Kamila Shamsie for winning Women’s Prize for Fiction. She is the first Pakistani writer to win this prize. The chief minister also congratulated six-year-old Laiba Wahaj for setting the world record of solving the mathematical puzzle in one minute and 13 seconds only.