Principals agree to clear teachers’ strike-day salaries

Islamabad : All principals of the Islamabad model colleges have agreed to immediately clear the strike-day salaries of daily-wage teachers.

The development promises the withheld payments to temps before the upcoming Eidul Fitr.

These daily wagers had boycotted duty in January to press the authorities for regularising their services but ended the strike last month on the assurance of the then CADD minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry of a favourable move.

However, they’re not paid salary from Jan to June for being on strike with the principals emerging as the hurdle. The principals asked them to produce the FDE’s written nod for the sought-after relief.

The daily wagers contacted the Federal Directorate of Education director general, Hasnat Qureshi, who ordered the principals in writing to send their strike days salary cases to the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue for approval and the subsequent payments. However, just two of the 20 model college principals, including G-6/2 ICG and Korang IMCG’s, acted accordingly.

The temps got back to the FDE director general, whose intervention made the principals to clear the strike day salary cases.

Ihsan Sikandari of the Young Teachers Association, which represents these tempts, confirmed the development and said they were likely to get the withheld salaries before Eidul Fitr after clearance of their cases by the respective principals.