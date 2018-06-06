NAB establishes cell for candidates’ scrutiny

Islamabad : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in collaboration with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established Scrutiny Facilitation Cell for the scrutiny of contesting candidates in upcoming general election 2018, to ensure free fair and transparent election across the country.

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has directed NAB to immediately established Scrutiny Facilitation Cells (SFCs) at NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus of NAB and extend full cooperation and assistance to the ECP for scrutiny of the contesting candidates within stipulated/shortest possible time round the clock as per law, a press release Tuesday said.

The NAB chairman has deputed Shakeel Anjum Nagra, additional director (Coordination) Operations Division as focal person at NAB headquarters under the supervision of Zahir Shah, DG Operations at NAB headquarters for timely sharing of data to the ECP around the clock without any break till the task is completed as per schedule of the ECP.

He has further directed that this is our official and national duty to assist and facilitate the ECP for scrutiny of the contesting candidates with best of our abilities within stipulated/shortest possible time as per law and no leniency will be tolerated in this regard.