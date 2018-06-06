Hailstorm kills heat for now

Islamabad : Upset by intense heat for many days, the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi felt relieved on Tuesday afternoon by the sudden yet brief spell of thundershowers coupled with strong winds.

The rain caused by a sudden thundershower began falling so suddenly that the motorcyclists had to pull over under trees and bridges for cover. The motorists however kept driving to enjoy the welcome respite from the heat wave persisting for many days.

Many pedestrians were seeing cool themselves in rain, while the children stepped out of houses to bathe in rainwater.

The downpour, which lasted around half an hour ahead of ‘iftar’ time and brought down temperatures, left the roads and streets across the city, especially in low-lying areas, flooded within minutes.

The traffic was messy on many roads, especially in Rawalpindi, causing tailbacks with the traffic cops struggling to regulate the movement of vehicles. The road users also complained of potholed roads and faulty traffic lights.

The rainstorm uprooted trees and pulled down walls and signboards at many places. However, no damage to public life or property was reported.

Hailstorm was also reported in some areas. The Met Office has said the weather is likely to be intensely hot and dry in most parts of the country today (Wednesday).