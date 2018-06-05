Tue June 05, 2018
World

Agencies
June 5, 2018

Madagascar names technocrat new PM

ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar’s president on Monday named a senior official currently working at the UN, Christian Ntsay, as the next prime minister in a bid to end a crisis sparked by electoral reforms.“I have named Christian Ntsay, an experienced man with the skills necessary for reconciliation, as prime minister,” said Hery Rajaonarimampianina at a media conference.

Ealier, Prime Minister Olivier Mahafaly resigned to comply with a court ruling that ordered the formation of a new consensus government to end a political crisis on the Indian Ocean island nation. Last month, President Hery Rajaonarimampianina approved an election law under which the main opposition candidate, Marc Ravalomanana, could run for office. The law sparked deadly street demonstrations. The High Constitutional Court ordered Rajaonarimampianina to dissolve his government and appoint a new prime minister with the support of all political parties.

