Let nobody sabotage elections: Zubair

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that General Election 2018 should be held on time and it should be ensured that no one could sabotage it.

Speaking to journalists at a Pak Sarzameen Party’s Iftar-dinner on Sunday, Zubair, belongs to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said that the Supreme Court had already ruled that the election would be held on July 25, suspending the Lahore High Court decision that declared the nomination papers null and void.

“No such thing should happen that may let the undemocratic forces benefit [from the situation],” he said, adding that the accountability of politicians and others should run along with the transition of governments.

Commenting on the popularity of political parties, said that it would be ascertained on the polling day as people would vote for whosoever they liked the most.

As a gesture of courtesy to his host, he said that the PSP had a considerable following in the public.

The Iftar-dinner was attended by politicians, religious leaders, social activists, journalists, sports and TV personalities among others.

PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal thanked all those who attended the party. It was second such event by the party since it was formed in March 2016.

The PSP will participate in the election for the very first time, likely giving a competition to Muttahida Qaumi Movement -Pakistan in urban parts of Sindh, especially in Karachi and Hyderabad, where the former has been enjoying a massive mandate traditionally.

Though the party never partook in any election yet, it had, until the dissolution of the assemblies last month, at least 16 MPAs and four MNAs.

All of them, except former MPA Syed Hafeezuddin, were from the MQM-P and they switched over during the past two years.