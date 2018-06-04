Hockey team leaves for Holland

ISLAMABAD: Struggling Pakistan hockey team left for Holland in wee hours Sunday for acclimatization purposes ahead of the Champions Trophy starting in the Dutch city of Breda from June 23 to July 1.

In an effort to get at least one positive result, Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) incumbents have sent the team to Holland almost 20 days before the event for second phase of camp as well as to play five to six practice matches.

Talking to the media before the departure, captain Rizwan Sr hoped to put up a better show. “We know that the Champions Trophy is a tough tournament but we would do all we could to perform well.”

Squad: Goalkeepers: Imran Butt, Mazhar Abbas and Amjad Ali. Other members are: Irfan Senior, Mubashir, Aleem Bilal, Amad Shakil Butt (vice captain), Tauseeq Arshad, Rashid Ali, Tasawar Abbas, Rizwan Jr, Abu Bakar, Irfan Junior, Arsalan Qadir, Umar Bhutta, Rizwan Senior (captain), Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob, Ijaz Ali, Rana Sohail and Mohammad Dilbar.