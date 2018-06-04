Hot weather forecast

LAHORE: Hot weather prevailed in the city here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. No rainfall was recorded in any part of the country. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 50°C while in Lahore, it was 40°C, minimum was 27°C and humidity level was 38 percent. Following the heat wave, hundreds of thousands of citizens, including women, children and adults thronged the canal. It seemed that the entire city had reached the place. Severe traffic jam was also witnessed on various crossings on the Canal Bank Road especially near BRB Canal, Tajpura, Mughalpura and Dharampura.