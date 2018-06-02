Four held in assault-murder case of boy

MANSEHRA: The police arrested four persons for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing a boy in Pulrah area of the district, an official said on Friday. “We have arrested four accused, who sexually assaulted a boy and then strangulated him to death and threw the body in a local stream,” Bashir Khan, the deputy superintendent of police, told a press conference at the Pulrah Police Station. He said that the body of the victim, 12, was found in a stream near Pulrah. The police shifted it to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital for autopsy. The cop said that the incident happened a couple of days ago. An investigation team resolved the case and arrested suspects Mohammad Ayaz, Mohammad Waqas, Mohammad Saqib and Mohammad Siddique. Earlier, Mohammad Saleem had told the officials of Pulrah Police Station that the suspects arrived at his home and took his son along with them.