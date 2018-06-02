PTI doing immature politics: Gilani

MULTAN: Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has criticised Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, saying the party has repeatedly betrayed from its proposed names for caretaker chief ministers which reflects PTI’s seriousness and political maturity.

Addressing the south Punjab PPP executive committee meeting here on Friday, he said the PTI had repeatedly turned back from its proposed names for caretaker chief ministers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI leadership has demonstrated inconsistency and non-seriousness attitude in their political stance. The PTI leadership has proved that they are immature politically and the leadership of same caliber cannot run Pakistan and able to take it the country out of crises, he said.

Gilani said the PPP would induct a young and energetic leadership in the next general elections. He said the party would consume all efforts for resolution of public miseries and complaints across the country. The party will play its role for the development and progress of the country. “The PPP is issuing tickets to such young leaders who are visionary and cognizant of the country problems,” he added.

Former Punjab governor and south Punjab PPP president, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, PPP south Punjab senior vice president Khawaja Rizwan Alam, PPP south Punjab coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen, secretary information Shaukat Basra and others were present in the meeting.