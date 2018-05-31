Bilour seeks NAB probe against Khattak in ‘BRT corruption’

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and senior parliamentarian, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour has asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to initiate probe against Chief Minister Pervez Khattak for procuring each bus for an exorbitant price of Rs27.5 million for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour said in Punjab each bus was purchased from Korea at a price of Rs10 million while in KP buses were purchased from China at a much exorbitant price of Rs27.5 million.

“All records of corruption have been broken in the BRT project by KP government,” Ilyas Bilour alleged.

He reiterated his demand from NAB to hold an impartial inquiry into BRT project especially in purchase of buses for the project. People should know that how the province was looted by those who were voted by people in the name of change, Bilour added.

Ilyas Bilour, who is former senator of the ANP, said, “If the NAB did not hold inquiry into this scam and unveil faces of the corrupt, it (NAB) will lose people’s confidence.”