‘Research must for education sector development’

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen has said that PU would play its role in promotion of research culture as it is a must for development of education sector in Pakistan. She was addressing the 9th postgraduate conference organised by Institute of Education and Research at Waheed Shaheed Hall here on Wednesday.

Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Mumtaz Akhtar, Director Institute of Education and Research Prof Dr Rifaqat Ali Akber, Dr Shahid Farooq, senior faculty members and a large number of young researchers from various parts of the country were present on the occasion.

In her address, PU VC Dr Nasira Jabeen said that such positive activities must be encouraged because it gave opportunities to learn from experiences of each other. She congratulated the organisers for successfully organising a good academic event. Dr Mumtaz Akhtar said that the conference had been organised to create conference among MPhil and PhD scholars.