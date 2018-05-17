President, PM felicitate Muslims on advent of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan abbasi in their separate messages on Wednesday said Ramazan-ul-Mubarak is up-righteousness in the society, taking inspiration from the blessings of the holy month and congratulated the Muslim community of the world and Pakistanis on the advent of the Holy month of Ramazan.

In his message to the nation President Mamnoon said the month provides an opportunity to spread peace and love and also encourage developing the spirit of social justice and equal treatment among the people. He said the month not only creates realisation about the underprivileged people suffering with hunger and thirst, but also focuses on provision of justice at all levels, whether social or non-social and economic or non-economic. Terming unjust treatment and discrimination a big problem of the country, the President said it is important to remove such imbalances in the society as these create chaos in the society.

He stressed rising above one’s personal interests and not to put at stake the greater interests of country and the Muslim Ummah. He also called for implementing the spirit of Ramazan’s fasting not only in personal but also national life so as to make the country a cradle of peace and prosperity.

The President said the blessed month demands rendering sacrifice for the have-nots of society for a complete submission of self before Allah Almighty. He expressed confidence that the followers of Islam will share portion of their wealth and resources among the needy people through Zakat, Sadqa and alms, not only within the country but for those who are suffering the horrors of wars, conflicts and hostilities.

President Mamnoon said each religious obligation of Islam is a source of training and analysis of the inner self. However, fasting ensures spiritual enrichment only for the sake of Allah Almighty. He prayed that may this Ramazan become a source of bringing improvement in the personal lives as well as for the peace and brotherhood among the Muslims of Pakistan and the world.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his message to the nation said with the advent of the blessed month, Allah Almighty has given us the opportunity to take full benefits from the generosities and blessings of this month. The prime minister said Ramazan-ul-Mubarak is a month of self-accountability and self-transformation, which provides the opportunity of showing patience and controlling your desires. He said fasting creates the ability among the Muslims to spend their lives with patience and discipline.

The prime minister said individual and collective success is dependent on adopting and following the discipline and right direction in life. He said for bringing real change in our lives and society, it is a must to make our attitudes according to the code and spirit of Ramazan, which our religion had taught us. The prime minister called for implementing the spirit of Ramazan’s fasting not only in personal but also in national life, adding that fasting plays basic role in creating these greatest values in our lives. Therefore we should make special efforts to ensure the respect and sanctity of this sacred month, he added.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to bless them with the courage to observe fasting in this holy month with commitment. I pray that Allah Almighty through the blessings of this holy month helps us in addressing the challenges faced by our motherland, Ameen, he added.