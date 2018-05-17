NAB Board meeting: Probe into corruption, abuse of authority, kickbacks initiated

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approved inquiry against former chairman, Pakistan Railways, Arif Azeem and others for purchase of 58 locomotives and 40 power vans through a handpicked company that caused losses of Rs19,900 million to the national exchequer.

The NAB Executive Board meeting was held on Wednesday with Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair. After the meeting, NAB made it clear that complaints were being verified against the accused regarding allegations of corruption, which are not yet proved.

NAB will provide ample opportunity to all concerned for presenting their point of view and after that if needed, legal proceedings will only be taken against the accused persons as per the law. The executive board also authorised an inquiry against a Chinese electronics company, officers of Higher Education Commission and others for allegedly selling laptops to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on higher rates causing millions of rupees losses to the national exchequer.

The meeting also authorised inquiry against the management of NTDC, board of directors and others. The NTDC board has been accused of appointing Fayyaz Chaudhry as NTDC managing director without experience and ability that caused loss of Rs20.4 million to the national kitty. The NAB Board meeting authorised investigation against CDA officers and others for illegal allotment of land worth Rs02 billion in Sector E/11, Islamabad, in violation of rules and corruption. The Board also authorised filing of a reference against the management of National Highway Authority and others.

They have been accused of allotting toll plazas to their favourites and establishing illegal CNG stations at Rawalpindi by the NHA management which caused milliond of rupees loss to the national kitty. The NAB Board also authorised filing another reference against former vice chancellor Federal Urdu University Dr Zafar Iqbal for opening illegal sub-campus of the Federal Urdu University at Lahore and corruption causing Rs16.5 million losses to the national kitty.

The Board meeting authorised yet another inquiry against the Managing Director, Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan, and officers of the Ministry of Industry and Production and others. They have been accused of abuse of authority, corruption and shifting amount from the NBP accounts to private banks causing Rs03 billion losses to the national kitty.

The NAB Board approved closing investigation against former MNA Raheela Kausar and others due to lack of incriminating evidence against her. The Executive Board meeting authorised inquiry under the NAB ordinance against the complainant for lodging baseless complaint against her.

The NAB Executive Board authorised filing a corruption reference against Karachi Port Trust Cooperative Housing Society Secretary, Ghulab Khan, and others for their alleged illegal allotment of commercial plots, thus causing billions of rupees loss to the national kitty.

The Board approved closing inquiry against officers and officials of the National Bank of Pakistan, Bahrain, owing to absence of solid proof. The Board meeting authorised another inquiry against the former MD and other directors of the Pakistan Petroleum Limited for devouring funds.

It approved inquiry against the adviser to Chairman KASB Bank and others for withdrawing Rs03.114 billion illegally. Investigation was authorised against the officers and officials of the Pakistan Steel Mills for confirming contract and daily wage employees by abusing authority causing Rs06.69 billion loss to the national kitty.

The NAB Board also authorised against former Labour Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) Sher Azam and others for buying land in violation of rules which caused Rs107.5 million loss to the national kitty. It approved another corruption reference against former Pepco MD Munawar Baseer Ahmed and others allegedly of inflicting Rs01.3819 billion loss to the country.

The Board also approved inquiry against the officials of Pak PWD, KP, for awarding contracts to their favourites and corruption by making fake schemes. They inflicted Rs2 billion loss to the national kitty. Another inquiry was approved against officers, officials and others of the Bank of Khyber, Peshawar, for appointing 1,400 people by abusing authority. They have also been accused of doling out heavy debt to Pasco and Punjab Food Authority, inflicting losses to the national kitty.

The NAB Executive Board also authorised filing another reference against former DG Excise and Taxation, Balochistan, Muhammad Qasim Baloch, for registering vehicles in fake and illegal way that caused Rs15 million losses to the national kitty.

On the conclusion of the meeting, addressing the NAB Executive Board, NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, said that corruption is the main problem of the country. He said the corruption is the root cause of all ills. He said NAB officers consider elimination of corruption as their main responsibility as they are trying to make the country corruption free.

The chairman directed the staff to conclude inquiries within time frame of 10 months in light of available evidence. “NAB is pursuing the policy of accountability for all. NAB has the affiliation with Pakistan only,” he said and directed officers to perform their duties with dedication , transparency and in accordance with law.