Pak Squash Circuit-I reaches semis stage

ISLAMABAD: Israr Ahmad kept his cool in 73 minutes thriller to make it to the semifinal while Amaad Fareed surprised experienced Tayyab Aslam to move into the pre-finals of $ 10,000 Pakistan Squash Circuit-I at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex Friday.

Israr conceded second game before overcoming Asem Khan 11-8, 11-13, 11-6, 11-7. It turned out to be more a battle of nerve and stamina as both players refused to throw the towel. While Asem mostly played attacking squash, it was Israr’s calculative game that earned him the victory. His top of the court drop shots coupled with the side boasts helped him take command in the third and fourth game.

Israr now have stiffer challenge up front as he would take on Amaad Fareed in the semifinals Saturday. Amaad upset much experience and seeded player Tayyab Aslam in the quarterfinals. The fast improving Amaad spared just 47 minutes to dispose off Tayyab 11-5, 15-13, 11-6. It was only in the second game that Tayyab showed fighting spirit that earlier was missing from his game. Amaad however was quick to control his aggression courtesy to some long rallies and calculated approach.

There was no clue of Tayyab staging a fight back in the third as he looked totally out of form and fitness losing the third game easily. “Insha-Allah I would go on to play final. Though Israr is a quality player I know if I succeed in playing to my potential I would go on win the semis against him,” Amaad said. Both losing players Tayyab and Asem were later seen complaining of injuries. The other semifinals would see two seasoned players Farhan Mehboob and Farhan Zaman.

Top seed Farhan Zaman beat Zahir Shah 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7 in a match lasted for 42 minutes. Both played quick squash, sending one winner after another. However, it was Farhan who managed victory at the end. Farhan Mehboob took good measures of Danish Atlas beating him four games 11-9, 14-12, 6-11, 11-6.

In ladies $ 5000 event, Zoya Khalid, Madina Zafar, Faiza Zafar and Amna Fayyaz moved into semis. Zoya and Madina are to play for a place in the final while in second semis Faiza and Amna will be seen in action.

Results: Men: Farhan Zaman bt Zahir Shah 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7; Farhan Mehboob bt Danish Atlas 11-9, 14-12, 6-11, 11-6; Amaad Fareed bt Tayyab Aslam 11-5, 15-13, 11-6; Israr Ahmad bt Asim Khan 11-8, 11-13, 11-6, 11-7

Women: Zoya Khalid bt Noor Ul Ain Ejaz 12-10, 11-4, 11-4; Madina Zafar bt Moqaddas Ashraf 6-11, 11-4, 4-0 (Retd); Faiza Zafa bt Riffat Khan 4-11, 11-2, 11-13, 11-6, 11-6; Amna Fayyaz bt Noor UI Huda 11-7, 11-7, 11-7.