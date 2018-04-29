‘Educational institutions nurturing young minds’

Islamabad : Noted Islamic scholar and preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel delivered the Friday sermon and led Jumma prayer on the new campus of the International Islamic University here.

The congregation was attended by International Islamic University Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai, vice-presidents of university, deans, directors, a large number of students and notables of the twin cities.

“Educational institutions are the places which make the future of nations by nurturing young minds," said Maulana Tariq Jameel.

He said the nations, which had deteriorated state of youth were destroyed. He focused on dissemination of peace and practice of patience in the practical life. Maulana Tariq Jameel urged the youths to obey parents and called upon parents to not forcefully implement their views on children.

Earlier, International Islamic University Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai received Maulana Tariq Jameel at his office and briefed him about the initiatives and future plans of the university.

Later, a luncheon was hosted by International Islamic University in honour of Maulana Tariq Jameel which was also attended by Senator Talha Mehmood, former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhary and IIU leadership.