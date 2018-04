133 clinics of quacks sealed

LAHORE: Continuing its crackdown on quacks for a second week, the Punjab Healthcare Commission closed down 133 businesses run by quacks on Friday. According to a press release issued here on Friday, PHC took action in different areas of 13 districts i.e. Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahab, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhakkar and Rawalpindi. FIRs were also registered against a few quacks. The PHC teams visited 315 treatment centres, and closed down 133 businesses being run by quacks.