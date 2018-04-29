NAB given 15-day remand of parking company fraud accused

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday granted to the National Accountability Bureau 15-day physical remand of four accused of corruption in Lahore Parking Company (LPC). The NAB officials produced the accused, LPC Chief Executive Officer Taseer Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer Usman Qayum, General Manager Faizan Wali and Accounts Manager Saad Rafiq, before the court and pleaded for their physical remand in the case. Their remand was granted to NAB.