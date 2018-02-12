Pakistan gears up to host PSL final in Karachi

KARACHI: Foreign experts on Sunday inspected security arrangements in Karachi, which is scheduled to stage the final of Pakistan’s Twenty20 league next month — the city’s first international match in nine years.

The third season of the Pakistan Super League starts in the United Arab Emirates on February 22. The tournament will move to Pakistan for two play-offs on March 20-21 and the final in Karachi on March 25.

Security experts Reg Dickason and Richard Dennis witnessed a full dress rehearsal for the final in Karachi. They were also briefed by Pakistani security and government officials on the arrangements.

“Whatever we have witnessed today, it’s as good as I have seen in all my years of work but I can’t say a final word (on hosting the final) now and will submit my report within the next seven days,” Dickason told media. The team’s report will be integral to paving the way for the final. International cricket in Pakistan was suspended after a 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore killed eight people and injured seven visiting players.

Pakistan’s national team has since played nearly all its home matches in the UAE. The country has been battling Islamist militants for over a decade, and insurgents have carried out several high-profile attacks across the country. Authorities have been trying to gradually return international cricket to Pakistan.

The final of the PSL last year was played in Lahore. Some foreign players made the trip, but many stayed away because of concerns about security. That was followed by three T20s against a World XI in September, and one T20 against Sri Lanka in October — all in Lahore. Pakistan made unprecedented security arrangements for these matches, with 20,000 military and police officials guarding the visiting players and the stadium.