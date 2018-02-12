Navy win sailing championship

KARACHI: Navy won the National Sailing Championship which concluded here at the National Sailing Centre here on Saturday.

Navy finished at the summit with four gold, four silver and as many bronze medals. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) ended as the runners-up with two gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Karachi Yacht Club got one silver medal.

In the Under-17 category, Navy, PAF and WAPDA won gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.In the Under-15 category, Navy won gold and bronze, while PAF finished with silver.

Najeebullah Khan of Navy was awarded the best player shield for his prolific show throughout the last year.Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar HI (M), Commander Karachi, gave away medals to the winners.