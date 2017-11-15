Development projects

From the period 2013 to 2017, Narowal witnessed a great deal of progress and development. It has transformed into a well developed city. Two esteem universities, the University of Engineering and Technology and the University of Gujrat, have a separate campus in the city. The city has its own district jail and state-of-the-art hospital. Its importance will further increase when three big projects will be completed. These projects include an international level cricket stadium which will have the seating capacity of 60,000 people, the country’s first Sports University and a zoo. The expected date of completion of these projects is 2018. In addition, the city is expected to have a new modern railway station.

The efforts of the government are bearing fruit and it is hoped that residents of the city will continue to see more development projects. It is commendable that the authorities are turning Narowal into a developed city. The government also plans to connect the city with Gwadar through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Residents hope that the government will continue carrying out exceptional work.

Khadam Hussain Padda (Narowal)