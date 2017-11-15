Pakistan Steel win All-Sindh Inter-Cadet College C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan Steel Cadet College won All-Sindh Inter-Cadet College Sports Championship which was held in Cadet College Pannu Aqil from October 30 to November 7.

Pakistan Steel Cadet College won gold medals in hockey, cricket, football and athletics and silver medals in basketball, volleyball, table tennis, badminton and squash to clinch the championship with 75 points.

Pakistan Steel Cadet College took 10 points each in hockey, cricket, and football, 15 in athletics and six each in basketball, squash, table tennis, badminton and volleyball.Cadet College Larkana grabbed the second position with 62 points, while Cadet College Sanghar secured the third place with 41 points.

Cadet College Ghotki claimed the fourth position with 22 points and Cadet College Pannu Aqil stood fifth with 20 points.Pakistan Steel Cadet College’s Zohaib was declared the best goalkeeper in hockey, Ali Asghar the best athlete, Imdadullah the best all-rounder in cricket, and Siddiq the best goalkeeper in football.

Principal Dr Abdul Rehman Jaskani and Director Hadeed Welfare Trust Nusratul Islam Butt congratulated the teams and officials for the victory and advised the players to excel in education as well.

The 65-member squad of Pakistan Steel Cadet College was accompanied by College Adjutant Major Zafar Ali, Sports Officer Muhammad Aslam, instructors Ghulam Mustafa, Samiullah Niazi, Javed Butt and Najeebullah.