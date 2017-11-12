UMT hosts farewell party for outgoing Turkish Ambassador

LAHORE: University of Management and Technology (UMT) hosted a farewell party to the outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Sad?k Babür Girgin who has competed his tenure in Pakistan.

Expressing his views, Mr. Sadik Babür Girgin said that rendering his services as the ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan was an exciting experience of his life.

He said Turkey and Pakistan share many things in common and they have ideal relations spanning seven decades of friendship, trust, brotherhood and mutual cooperation. He said Turkey is investing in Pakistan’s journey to development and more than 100 Turkish companies are operating across Pakistan and contributing to key areas like education, health, energy, infrastructure, transportation and service and construction. Mr. Babur said that not only this, Turkish institutions are providing quality education to Pakistanis studying in Turkey and enabling them to be good engineers, scientists, IT specialists, doctors and social scientists.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman UMT Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad applauded the ambassador for his endeavors made to strengthen friendly and brotherly ties between Turkey and Pakistan.

He said UMT has already set up a bureau office in Ankara where it had won Turkish government’s support for establishing a world-class university in order to translate the concept of ‘Two Countries-One Nation’ about Pakistan-Turkey friendship into a reality.**