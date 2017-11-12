Sun November 12, 2017
November 12, 2017

Turkey to establish two tech parks

Turkey to establish two tech parks

ISLAMABAD:Turkey has agreed to establish two technological parks in Pakistan for development of industrial and agriculture sectors. One park will be set up in Mardan and the other in Quetta.

A spokesman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government told Radio Pakistan that a memorandum of understanding has been signed recently by a Turkish company.

He said the establishment of tech parks would help in reviving sick industrial units and promote livestock.

