No-confidence motion against ANP Torghar president fails

MANSEHRA: The no-confidence motion of a dissident group against the district president of Awami National Party (ANP) in Torghar district met failure on Friday.

The former provincial minister, Namroz Khan, and his group had moved the no-trust motion against ANP Torghar President Zargul Jamal Hassanzai last month after former MNA Laiq Muhammad Khan joined the party. The decision of Laiq Mohammad to join the ANP had created rift in the ANP.

Laiq Muhammad is younger brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati.

Namroz Khan and his group didn’t welcome Laiq Muhammad in the party and moved no-confidence motion against Zargul Jamal Hassanzai, who had reportedly convinced the former MNA to join ANP.

ANP provincial president and former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti had constituted a committee, led by provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak and provincial vice-president Javed Yousafzai, to hold voting on the no-trust motion and resolve the issue.

But the dissident group led by Namroz Khan, according to party sources, could not muster the support of the required number of party members for the no-trust motion. As a result, Zargul Jamal Hassanzai retained his office for another year.

He was elected ANP district president after Shahzad Shah, the tehsil nazim of Kundar Hassanzai in Torghar district, resigned due to opposition from Namroz Khan.