Fri November 10, 2017
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2017

Hotels fined for poor fire-fighting arrangements

Rawalpindi :District Officer Civil Defence Rawalpindi Sanjeeda Khanam visited various hotels on Mall Road and fined seven hotels for inadequate fire-fighting arrangements.

The hotels which have been fined included Lahori Restaurant, Red Onion, Potohar Ghar Hotel and Restaurant, New Mall View Hotel, Nahari House Mall Road, Broast Hotel and Tabak.  The district office Civil Defence inspected the hotels with her field staff. She directed the administrations of hotels that they have been directed several times to ensure sufficient fire-fighting arrangements in their buildings to protect lives of visitors.

