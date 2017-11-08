Five tonnes of weed seized

Karachi police impounded a truck carrying five tonnes of weed worth Rs300 million on the Northern Bypass late on Monday night.

Manghopir police SHO Haji Sanaullah said police were informed by a spy agency three days before that a truck carrying a huge cache of drugs would head towards Karachi from Balochistan.

He added that police enhanced patrolling on the city’s border with Balochistan.

“During the night between Monday and Tuesday, a patrolling party of the Manghopir police spotted a suspected truck on the Northern Bypass and gave a chase. When the driver of the truck felt that the police were chasing him, he stopped the vehicle and ran away.” The police confiscated the truck and seized five tones of weed packed in 274 cartons.