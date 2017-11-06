Nawaz’s pledge to end loadshedding remains unfulfilled: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said ex-prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s pledge of ending loadshedding had miserably failed, as the country was facing 20-hour loadshedding.

"The Nawaz government by its irresponsible borrowing has pushed the country into a serious debt trap while the rulers are busy taking huge commissions in all projects. “As a result, the country is becoming poorer, while Nawaz family and their cronies and partners in crime are fast becoming richer," he said in a statement.

Criticising the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Zardari said he lacked political vision and his brand of politics was the key hindrance in the path of a change in the country. "People are now going to reject the negative politics of both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan," he said.

Zardari said the Pakistan People’s Party was going to win in all the four provinces in 2018-elections. He said the PML-N called it development while the PPP saw that patients in Lahore hospitals were not getting medicines and hospital beds.

"The poor are suffering only because the whole façade of ‘khadim-e-Aala’s good-governance has miserably collapsed," he said. Zardari asked the nation to wait for more shocking details of the loot and plunder of Sharifs which will force them to hide their faces in shame.

Zardari reminded that although during each Nawaz government, revenge was exacted on the PPP leadership, they bravely fought back and came out clean through the judiciary.

He said the Sharif family was trying to dodge the process of accountability by sidetracking the issue and confusing the public opinion by staging a ‘drama of differences within the family. But, he said, the people of Pakistan were fully aware of their deeds, so this time they are not going to be misled by the Sharifs’ cheap theatricals. The former president said though the Sharif family was enjoying a “VIP accountability”, they were making so much noise as if they were being mistreated.

He said the Sharifs were not going to succeed this time in misleading the nation. He demanded that the NAB treat all cases equally. Zardari said during the last four years, Imran Khan had introduced and promoted politics of hate and violence. He blamed Imran Khan for causing harm to the unity of opposition parties and said his ‘solo-flight politics’ had always helped Nawaz Sharif. "We have seen the result of his so-called development in KPK," Zardari said.

The former president said people in the KP province were still waiting for basic amenities and services, but the "Kaptan" claimed that he had brought a change in the province. Zardari said the PPP was going to win in all the four provinces of the country in 2018-elections. He also lambasted the abduction of Nasir Sherazi, a leader of ‘Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen’ and said the government was responsible for his abduction.