Proposals for reforms in criminal judicial system prepared

ISLAMABAD: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) has prepared recommendations under the National Action Plan (NAP) for reforms in the criminal judicial system in Pakistan. These reforms will be carried out in police system, complaint, security system in jails and in the judiciary.

Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has given approval of the reforms in the criminal judicial system and these recommendations will be presented before Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for its final approval. Nacta has prepared these reforms with consensus among representatives of governments of the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK and all the stakeholders for the criminal judicial system.