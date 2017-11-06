Karachi’s 15m population missing in census: Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar remarked on Sunday that in the provisional results of census, the population of Karachi had been halved. Sattar said Karachi's 15 million population had been missing in the census results.

Addressing a party rally against the provisional census results at the Liaquatabad flyover, he said soon our water and other basic facilities will also be halved. Almost half of Karachi's population has not been counted in the census process, he claimed. This is not headcount, rather omission of headcount.

As a result of the wrong results, our representation has been halved, he added. "We reject this rigged census." "Even persons with disabilities have not been counted in the census. We demand that the census process should be conducted again.

"MQM is a force to reckon with. We want to be treated justly. "If justice is not dispensed, then we will expand our protest to every street and lane," he said. "We demand that MQM should be given political freedom." He also claimed that the current MQM Pakistan will be turned into the MQM of 1986.

MQM is the only party that understands the problems of the people. MQM is the only party that can solve their problems.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan dismissed the idea that there was a rift between members of the MQM Pakistan. There are no groups in the party, he remarked while addressing the rally.

Our enemies are obsessed with seeing how many people left our party. However, they should come and see who the people actually support, he said.

Wickets are lost in a match with 11 players. comprises more than 11 people and the nation supports us, Izharul Hassan said adding people who are trying to destabilise the party should know that their efforts will bear no fruits.

"If you take wickets, then focus on Pakistan People's Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz," he claimed. Party leader Faisal Sabzwari also spoke against the provisional results of the census. The population of Karachi has been miscounted, he remarked. "Karachi is being harmed and everyone is sleeping. The enemies of MQM have become the enemies of Karachi. "The PPP is least bothered about Karachi. They consider Karachi a place to be plundered."